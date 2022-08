Gardaí have seized drugs worth more than €78,000 following an operation in Waterford city.

Officers searched a property in Ferrybank on Thursday evening and found 1.1kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of €76,650. A further €1,740 worth of cannabis was also discovered during the search.

All the seized drugs have been sent for further analysis.

Two males, one aged in his 20s and the other in his teens, were arrested and are currently detained at Waterford Garda station.