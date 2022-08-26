Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 07:22

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The papers are led by potential changes to Dáil declarations, unspent active travel funding, and a sharp rise in bin charges.
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The Irish papers on Friday are led by potential changes to Dáil declarations, unspent active travel funding and a sharp rise in bin charges.

The Irish Times reports that politicians may be asked to declare more information on the Dáil’s register of interests including any housing contracts with local authorities.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has given council bosses three weeks to come up with new bike and walking infrastructure after it emerged €129 million remains unspent, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent reveals that one of the largest waste collection companies in the country is to impose double-digit price rises on households from next month.

The Irish Daily Mail places the shortage of school-bus places on its front page.

The Irish Daily Mirror and the Irish Daily Star report that gardaí investigating the theft of a car with a baby inside have found a cocaine stash in the suspect's home.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the revelation that 11 building contractors have walked away from a Housing Executive contract due to unrealistic targets set by the North's social housing agency.

The construction of more than 250 new homes has begun on an old hospital site in Cork, The Echo reports.

The hike in energy bills and the Tory party’s response dominates the British front pages.

The i leads on the record hike in energy prices, while The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and The Times lead on promises for help from the Tory leadership contenders.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Liz Truss is weighing up triggering Article 16 if she’s made British prime minister, and The Sun reports whoever wins the leadership contest will be appointed by Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral.

A plea from the family of killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is front page of the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express says the cost of Britain’s “broken” asylum system has surged.

The Guardian and The Independent print calls for special exam conditions to be extended next year after GSCE results prompted concern.

Metro leads on a confrontation of English health secretary Steve Barclay by a passer-by.

And the Daily Star says a mission to Uranus could see 15-year-olds take the two billion mile trip.

More in this section

'Great Disconnection': Poll finds 63% of Irish workers disengaged from work 'Great Disconnection': Poll finds 63% of Irish workers disengaged from work
One in five sex workers sexually exploited by gardaí, report finds One in five sex workers sexually exploited by gardaí, report finds
Almost half a million units of illegal medicines seized in first half of the year Almost half a million units of illegal medicines seized in first half of the year
the sunirish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesbelfast telegraphfinancial timespressdaily maileditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentirish daily mailthe echoi newspaperft
Funeral of young man killed in Limerick collision told he was a 'kind-hearted, pure rogue'

Funeral of young man killed in Limerick collision told he was a 'kind-hearted, pure rogue'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more