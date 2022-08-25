What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

By PA Reporter

On Thursday's front pages, Minister of State Robert Troy resigns over his failure to disclose the full details of his properties on the Dáil's register of members' interests, and Eirgrid and the Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan are to face a Dáil committee meeting over concerns about energy blackouts this winter.

The Irish Times Reports that the Fianna Fáil TD recognised his "error" for not disclosing his property interests while blaming the media and said he will "not apologise for being a landlord". While Ireland could be fully reliant on UK gas by 2026, according to Government papers there is concern over pipeline capacity to meet peak demand.

The Irish Examiner reports that a review of An Bord Pleanála by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) has started ahead of schedule in response to the recent controversies to hit the planning body. While energy watchdog EirGrid and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan are to be called before an emergency Oireachtas committee meeting over fears of blackouts in the coming months.

On the front page of the Irish Independent, a 10-month-old child was abandoned on the side of a road by a man who stole a family car with the infant still in the back seat. While Robert Troy struck a tone of defiance as he insisted he would not apologise for being a landlord.

The Echo reports Cork Chamber is calling for more gardaí, action on event centre, halving of PRSI for employers - and has a solution to the housing crisis in its pre-budget submission.

On the front page of the Irish Daily Mail, Robert Troy resigns as Junior Minister after failing to disclose full details about his properties, following Green Party leader Eamon Ryan's call for a full investigation by a Dáil committee into the controversy.

Meanwhile, a plea from UK prime minister Boris Johnson on the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence features on the front pages alongside energy bill woes.

The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph lead on Mr Johnson’s urge for Britons to put up with higher energy bills for Ukraine’s sake, while The Guardian says Russia is risking a “catastrophic failure” of Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

Tomorrow's front page - Boris: we must 'endure' fuel bill pain to defeat Putin

'Johnson: We're paying higher bills, Ukraine is paying in blood'



'Johnson: We're paying higher bills, Ukraine is paying in blood'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Guardian front page, Thursday 25 August 2022: Warning of catastrophe at Ukraine nuclear plant

Guardian front page, Thursday 25 August 2022: Warning of catastrophe at Ukraine nuclear plant pic.twitter.com/vlAGywiNYc — The Guardian (@guardian) August 24, 2022

The Daily Mirror says “the whole country speaks with one voice”, demanding a freeze on energy bills, while the Financial Times reports commercial energy bills are poised to rise “fourfold”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 25 August

The Sun and Metro cover the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

On tomorrow's front page: Drug dealer who was intended target of gunman who killed Olivia in Liverpool shooting REFUSING to help cops

Tomorrow's Paper Today



WE WILL GET JUSTICE FOR OUR LIV



Family's promise to murdered girl, 9... as criminal targeted by masked gunman arrested in hospital

Home Secretary Priti Patel has made a deal to deport migrants crossing the Channel “within hours”, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times reports on warnings from health chiefs that plans from Liz Truss will involve cuts to the NHS, while warnings of a mental health crisis lead The Independent.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has stopped his frontbenchers from fundraising for their own offices to combat “money troubles” in the party, according to the i.

And the Daily Star leads on a forecast of stormy weather.