Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 20:02

Actor James Nesbitt pays himself dividends of £460,000 over two years

The star of Netflix hit Stay Close received a dividend of £240,000 in the 12 months to the end of March last year.
Actor James Nesbitt pays himself dividends of £460,000 over two years

Gordon Deegan

Actor James Nesbitt has received dividends totalling £460,000 (€546,000) from his production firm over the past two years.

New accounts for Brown Cow Films Ltd show the star of Netflix hit Stay Close received a dividend of £240,000 in the 12 months to the end of March last year. This followed a dividend payout of £220,000 to the Co Derry man in the 2020 financial year.

The dividend payout resulted in the firm’s accumulated profits increasing only marginally from £5.808 million to £5.828 million last year.

The actor's TV career includes roles in Cold Feet and Murphy's Law, while in the year under review he made a brief one scene appearance in the BBC’s hit police procedural drama Line of Duty.

The company’s cash funds last year reduced by £721,765 from £1.22 million to £499,939 while the amount owed to the company by debtors increased from £5.19 million to £5.85 million.

This includes £1.5 million owed by the 'directors loan account' and £3 million owed by Nesbro Ltd.

The numbers employed by the company stood at one. In the prior year, profits at the company increased £782,555 to £5.808 million after dividend payouts were taken into account.

During a highly successful career, the 57-year-old has also starred in the award-winning film Bloody Sunday, the BBC’s hit primetime drama The Missing, and has gained worldwide recognition after featuring in The Hobbit series of films that have amassed almost €3 billion at the box office.

More recently Nesbitt starred in Bloodlands, a Northern Irish police procedural TV drama that was first shown in February last year.

In 2016, Nesbitt was awarded an OBE in a New Year’s list for services to Northern Ireland and to acting after years of work helping families affected by the Troubles.

Nesbitt initially had ambitions of being a teacher, but dropped out of his college course to pursue a career in acting.

More in this section

Troy 'embarrassed' over failure to declare property: 'I made a very serious mistake' Troy 'embarrassed' over failure to declare property: 'I made a very serious mistake'
Over half of homeowners planning home renovations this year Over half of homeowners planning home renovations this year
Woman (94) and two sons held hostage during Roscommon aggravated burglary Woman (94) and two sons held hostage during Roscommon aggravated burglary
tvfilmjames nesbittdramabrown cow films
Blackrock residents hit out at planned €50m senior living apartment scheme

Blackrock residents hit out at planned €50m senior living apartment scheme

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more