Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 18:59

Police car damaged by up to 10 people throwing stones and bricks in Derry

A senior officer said it is fortunate that two officers attending a domestic incident in Derry at the time were not injured.
By Rebecca Black, PA

A police car has been damaged after coming under attack by up to 10 people throwing stones and bricks.

The incident happened in the Cromore Gardens area of Derry on Monday evening.

Damage was caused to both of the vehicle’s wing mirrors and to its body work after stones and bricks were thrown at it by up to 10 people, some of whom were masked.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said the attack happened as officers were dealing with a domestic-related matter in the area.

“It’s fortunate they weren’t injured as a result of this criminal act,” she said.

“The actions of those involved means this vehicle is now, unfortunately, off the road to be repaired, which could impact our service delivery.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed this senseless attack to contact us with information.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1603 of 22/08/22.  A report can also be made using the online reporting form via psni.police.uk/makeareport

