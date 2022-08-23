Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 17:40

Man remanded in custody over €3.2m cocaine seizure in Dublin

Christopher Gaynor, of Woodavens, Clondalkin, was charged with Misuse of Drugs Act offences
Tom Tuite

A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody over a €3.2 million cocaine seizure in Dublin.

Ronanstown gardaí searched a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Sunday evening and located over 40 blocks of suspected cocaine.

A man was arrested, taken to Lucan Garda station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The accused, Christopher Gaynor, of Woodavens, Clondalkin, was charged with Misuse of Drugs Act offences and brought to appear before Judge John King at the evening sitting of Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt and jeans, he sat silently as evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Det Garda John McWeeney.

He is charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and having it for the purpose of sale or supply, at a house in Collinstown Grove, in Clondalkin, on August 21.

Det Garda McWeeney told Judge King that Mr Gaynor "made no reply" to the two charges.

Defence solicitor Claire Finnegan told the court her client was not making a bail application.

Judge King remanded him in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

Det Garda McWeeney agreed with Judge King that a file must be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions for directions.

The defence solicitor gave the court a statement of her client's means.

Judge King granted Mr Gaynor legal aid after noting he was on social welfare.

He has not yet indicated a plea and did not address the court.

