The Irish Times editor Paul O'Neill to step down

Paul O’Neill is to step down as editor and as a director of The Irish Times Group later this year. He said that after 40 years with what is now The Irish Times Group, more than five years of it as editor of The Irish Times and a further eight years as deputy editor, he believed the time was right to depart.

The Irish Times Group said a recruitment process for a new editor will begin immediately and Mr O’Neill will remain in the post in the interim.

Aged 57, Mr O’Neill is originally from Waterford. He had previously worked for the Cork Examiner and the Waterford News & Star, both now part of The Irish Times Group. He joined The Irish Times in 1989 as London Correspondent and later worked as a news reporter, Crime Correspondent, Deputy News Editor and Finance Editor.

Mr O'Neill said: “I began my career in a traditional newspaper company which has been transformed into a modern digital publisher which now holds top position in the Irish digital subscriptions market. Change of that magnitude has brought good days and bad. It is a work-in-progress and probably always will be.

"But I’ve been fortunate during my time in the editor’s office to be surrounded by colleagues who enabled evolution while ensuring our journalism remains true to the objects and ideals of The Irish Times Trust and continues to command the support of readers, subscribers and customers."

Irish Times DAC chairman Dan Flinter said: “Paul has made an extraordinary contribution to the Irish Times Group over the past 40 years and, in particular, as editor over the past five-and-a-half years. Under his leadership The Irish Times completed the transformation into a digital publisher while ensuring that we continued to adhere to the core values of the Trust. We received his decision to step down with enormous regret but also with deep gratitude for what he has achieved.

"His legacy in The Irish Times will be lasting. For me, it has been a pleasure to work with him and to observe the commitment, judgment, energy and leadership he displayed as editor. On behalf of the Board and all our colleagues, I wish Paul and his family every good wish for the future.”