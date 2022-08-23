What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The ongoing property controversy involving Minister of State Robert Troy and energy costs are two of the main topics on Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with stories on food price inflation and Robert Troy.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on calls for a windfall tax on energy firms.

Elderly people will be left to choose between food and heating, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on homecoming events in Cork for two young sporting champions.

There has been a surge in credit union loans for back to school costs as parents struggle, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Sun and The Herald lead with stories on the murder of a man in Co Kildare.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph reports locals were left 'traumatised' by the behaviour of Ed Sheeran fans following a concert in Belfast.

The Irish News leads with a story on rising energy costs.

Gas price surge turns up heat in cost crisis



Hutchings barracks memorial hurts family of man shot dead



The Irish News

The UK’s papers are lead by dire inflation predictions and sewage concerns.

The Financial Times, the Daily Express, The Independent and The Times lead on the “spiralling” inflation, with Citigroup warning of an 18 per cent January peak.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday August 23

Tomorrow's front page: Inflation 'to hit 18%'... How will millions cope?

Times: Winter woe for air passengers as BA cancels 10,000 flights

The impact of sewage pollution has been worsened by cuts made by Liz Truss, according to The Guardian, while the Tory leadership contender’s “u-turn” on an emergency budget is front page of the i.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 23 August 2022: Truss cut millions from services that kept sewage off UK beaches

i: Truss to risk 'flying blind' after Budget pledge U-turn

The Daily Telegraph reports on a plea from refugee minister Lord Harrington for a doubling of payments for families hosting Ukrainian refugees.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Refugee host cash should be doubled'



The Telegraph

The Daily Mail has an op-ed from UK justice secretary Dominic Raab in which he accuses striking barristers of “holding justice to ransom”.

A mother who claims her son was assaulted by Cristiano Ronaldo says the player does not feel sorry, says the Daily Mirror.

Tuesday's front page: "Ronaldo doesn't feel sorry at all..... he left me crying and shaking."

And Metro says “snowflakes” are blocking A&E departments, while the Daily Star reports a new study proves naps at work are beneficial.