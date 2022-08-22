Man believed to be Ireland's oldest man dies aged 108

A Kerry man who survived two world wars, the Irish civil war and the Spanish Flu has died at the age of 108.

Michael O'Connor is believed to be one of Ireland's oldest men, living in Muckross in Co Kerry, he was born in Glencar in 1913.

Mr O'Connor recently moved into the Kenmare Community Hospital where he passed away on Sunday.

He would have turned 109 on October 21st.

The 108-year-old worked as a radio operator during the second World War, and later travelled the world with the Merchant Navy.

He survived the sinking of his ship by a German U-boat as well as the blockade of The Bay of Bengal by the Japanese. He retired in 1980.

As a young boy, he contracted the Spanish Flu, a pandemic which hit Europe in 1918. Although he overcame the illness, his mother sadly did not and died from the illness.

Mr O'Connor credited a long life to being "honest in your dealings with others and try to avoid doing wrong by anybody," he told RTÉ before his death.