Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 10:32

Man believed to be Ireland's oldest man dies aged 108

The 108-year-old worked as a radio operator during the second World War, and later travelled the world with the Merchant Navy.
Man believed to be Ireland's oldest man dies aged 108

A Kerry man who survived two world wars, the Irish civil war and the Spanish Flu has died at the age of 108.

Michael O'Connor is believed to be one of Ireland's oldest men, living in Muckross in Co Kerry, he was born in Glencar in 1913.

Mr O'Connor recently moved into the Kenmare Community Hospital where he passed away on Sunday.

He would have turned 109 on October 21st.

The 108-year-old worked as a radio operator during the second World War, and later travelled the world with the Merchant Navy.

He survived the sinking of his ship by a German U-boat as well as the blockade of The Bay of Bengal by the Japanese. He retired in 1980.

As a young boy, he contracted the Spanish Flu, a pandemic which hit Europe in 1918. Although he overcame the illness, his mother sadly did not and died from the illness.

Mr O'Connor credited a long life to being "honest in your dealings with others and try to avoid doing wrong by anybody," he told RTÉ before his death.

More in this section

Make West Clare great again: Doonbeg draws the line between business and politics with Trump Make West Clare great again: Doonbeg draws the line between business and politics with Trump
What the papers say: Sundays' front pages What the papers say: Sundays' front pages
Cyclist dies in fatal road collision with tractor in Kildare Cyclist dies in fatal road collision with tractor in Kildare
michael o'connorireland's oldest manage 108
Ireland needs 'radical overhaul' of mental health services, consultant says

Ireland needs 'radical overhaul' of mental health services, consultant says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more