What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The anniversary of Michael Collins' death features prominently on many of Monday's front pages.

The Irish Examiner says Sunday's commemoration of the death of Collins, attended by a Fianna Fáil Taoiseach for the first time, "was a poignant affair conducted with proper solemnity and ceremony."

The paper has also published a special supplement to mark the centenary.

The Irish Times carries a photo of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheál Martin shaking hands at the Collins commemoration event in Béal na Bláth.

It also reports that Independent TDs have a list of demands, including free public transport for students and 0 per cent loans for home retrofitting, for when they meet Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath for pre-budget talks this week.

Minister of State Robert Troy used Dáil speaking time to call for more funding for a rental scheme which he receives income from, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo places a photo of the 10,000-strong crowd at Sunday's centenary event on its front page, saying twice the expected number of people turned out to remember Michael Collins.

The Irish Daily Mail says pensioners in Ireland are "flocking back to work" in order to cushion their incomes against the rising cost of living.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports from the funeral of Kerry grandmother Miriam Burns, who was found dead at her home near Killarney last Monday.

The mother of murdered toddler Santina Cawley has gone to gardaí over a letter which claims to be from her daughter's killer, the Irish Daily Star reports.

A new poll published by the Belfast Telegraph shows support for the DUP is strengthening amid its hardline stance on the Brexit protocol.

The British papers are dominated by discussion of knife violence as well as coverage of the health sector.

Metro, The Sun and Daily Mirror all lead on a plea for the end of knife crime from boxer Tyson Fury after his cousin was stabbed to death.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



TYSON'S FURY AT COUSIN'S KILLING



🔴 Boxing champ: idiots carry knives - this needs to stop

🔴 He's calling for a tougher crackdown on knife crime #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GQ8TsPvtng — Metro (@MetroUK) August 21, 2022

The Times has a poll which found 49 per cent of Tory supporters prefer having Boris Johnson as British prime minister over Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

All wastewater companies in England and Wales failed to meet targets to tackle pollution and sewage floods, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express says households could be paid to avoid washing clothes during energy peak times.

Front page: Get paid to turn off your washing machine#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/m2x4mx7Xhp pic.twitter.com/4oJTKbqOqo — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 21, 2022

A new blood test for over-50s under trial could prevent up to one-in-ten cancer deaths, reports the Daily Mail.

MAIL: New blood test could stop one in 10 cancer deaths #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hs1PGudY55 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says patients calling NHS 111 are being left on hold for 20 times longer than the expected time.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'NHS patients on hold 20 times too long'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter👇https://t.co/JIMevXsl8s pic.twitter.com/fIxeVe0l0f — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 21, 2022

Staffing shortages in care homes are resulting in inadequate care for thousands, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Monday 22 August 2022: Crisis in care home staffing leaves residents with basic needs unmet pic.twitter.com/5MEZHAD9qA — The Guardian (@guardian) August 21, 2022

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads on the dismissal of a peace deal by a top Russian UN diplomat.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday August 22 https://t.co/eFecnlJiu1 pic.twitter.com/kQpXXl5Ava — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 21, 2022

And the Daily Star says “drunk” German wasps are inundating Britain.