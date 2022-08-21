Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 12:02

What the papers say: Sundays' front pages

Sunday's paper focus on a range of stories from Ireland's power supply issues to comments from the Tánaiste about the make up of Ireland's next government
What the papers say: Sundays' front pages

By PA Reporter

Sunday's paper focus on a range of stories, from Ireland's power supply issues to comments from the Tánaiste about the make up of Ireland's next government

The Business Post lead with a piece about Ireland's energy concerns and the plans to impose tariffs on businesses to avoid outages.

The Sunday Independent lead with comments from the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who said that Fianna Fáil's refusal to go into power with Sinn Féin could keep Fine Gael in power.

The Irish Mail on Sunday focus on the Kerry woman Miriam Burns who was murdered living in fear that she would be killed by the chief suspect in the case.

The Sunday World lead with a piece about Irish boxer Gabriel Dossen being due in court for dealing cannabis.

The Irish Sunday Mirror leads with a piece about convicted killer Joe O'Reilly being moved to another jail after threats from inmates.

Meanwhile, in the UK Labour’s rise and a push to increase tuition fees feature among the nation’s papers.

The Observer reports the UK Labour party has seen a bounce in the polls as senior Tories warn of potential consequences of a Liz Truss premiership.

The UK Foreign Secretary has pledged to stop the exodus of doctors from the NHS if she becomes prime minister, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with a push from university bosses to raise tuition fees closer to the £24,000-a-year average that foreign students pay.

The Sunday Express says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged businesses to prepare for the “mighty” Pacific trade deal, which he says “will mean lower prices on our supermarket shelves”.

The Independent dedicates its front page to a story on a “prison where Ukrainians vanish”.

And the Daily Star Sunday says the former bodyguard of Diana, Princess of Wales, believes “British agents may have accidentally caused her death”.

More in this section

Cyclist dies in fatal road collision with tractor in Kildare Cyclist dies in fatal road collision with tractor in Kildare
First shipment of grain from Ukraine since the war to arrive in Ireland today First shipment of grain from Ukraine since the war to arrive in Ireland today
Ireland claim Aga Khan after jump-off against France Ireland claim Aga Khan after jump-off against France
sunday timespresssunday independenteditionsbusiness postthe independentdaily star sundaysunday expressthe observersunday telegraph
Make West Clare great again: Doonbeg draws the line between business and politics with Trump

Make West Clare great again: Doonbeg draws the line between business and politics with Trump

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more