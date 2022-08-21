Teenage pedestrian dies after road traffic collision in Limerick

Kenneth Fox

A teenage pedestrian has died after a collision with a car near Cappamore in County Limerick early this morning.

It happened shortly before 4am on a local road at Dromsally.

The young man was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place, as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Gardaí in Bruff are appealing for witnesses to contact them at 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.