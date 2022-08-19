Ireland claim Aga Khan after jump-off against France

Digital Desk Staff

Ireland have won the Aga Khan Trophy after beating France in a dramatic jump-off at the RDS.

It is the first time Ireland have claimed the prize since 2015.

Conor Swail and Count Me In sealed the victory in the Nations Cup event. Meanwhile, Cian O'Connor and horse Kilkenny helped Ireland draw level with France to force the jump-off.

Swail and Count Me recorded a time of 30.31, ahead of France's Marc Dilasser at 31.81, to seal the win.

This is Ireland's 24th Aga Khan victory since the first event in 1926.