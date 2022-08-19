What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 08:10

The national mastheads are occupied with winter blackout fears as the working week concludes.
Welfare payments, winter blackout fears and a mobility scooter murder are splashed across Friday’s front pages.

The Irish Times reports that the prospect of across-the-board €15 increases to weekly welfare payments is receding amid concerns over its impact on the wider €6.7 billion budget package and Coalition tensions.

The Irish Examiner and the Irish Independent place a warning from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities on their front pages.

The Examiner says households will be told to pay an extra €26 on average on their annual electricity bills, while the Independent reports that peak-time electricity usage will have to be cut to avoid power outages.

Mortgage rate hikes are back on the front page of the Irish Daily Mail, as the European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates once again amid soaring inflation across the euro zone.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star speak to the family of Thomas O'Halloran, the 87-year-old Irishman who was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter in London.

The family of a victim of a freak car accident speaks to the Belfast Telegraph.

The Echo reports on ambulance wait times in the southern region, which are 11 minutes behind the target time.

The British papers cover health concerns, winter in Spain and a royal working in a garden centre.

The i reports that the Office of Budget Responsibility will tell Liz Truss she has billions of pounds less than she thinks she has to fund tax cuts if she becomes prime minister.

The Tory frontrunner plans to crack down on “militant unions who hold the country to ransom” with industrial action, according to the Daily Express.

“What has become of our country?” asks the Daily Mirror as it shares the story of an 87-year-old who waited 15 hours outside overnight for an ambulance.

Concerns about staffing numbers in care homes have prompted British health secretary Steve Barclay to consider an overseas hiring spree, reports The Times.

The Sun, meanwhile, says the cost-of-living crisis “must be bad” as the Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor works in a garden centre.

The Daily Star carries the story of a “savvy” worker who aims to save cash on fuel bills by moving to Spain for the winter.

The Independent reports the latest A-level results show a growing North-South divide, with the Daily Mail saying tens of thousands of pupils were “desperately” trying to secure a university place following a record drop in grades.

Research shows the average water company boss’s total pay rose by 20 per cent over the last year amid pollution failings, according to The Guardian and Metro.

And The Daily Telegraph says authorities have asked for excess deaths figures to be examined as the paper reports lockdown’s effects may be killing more people than Covid-19.

