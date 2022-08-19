Man charged with mobility scooter murder of Thomas O’Halloran

By PA

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in London.

Lee Byer, of Southall, west London, will appear before magistrates on Friday over the killing of Mr O’Halloran, who was stabbed in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday.

Mr O’Halloran, originally from Ennistymon in Co Clare, was a passionate musician and “very popular” in Greenford, often busking for charity.

Footage on social media shows Mr O’Halloran busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

Byer will appear before Willesden Magistrates Court in the British capital.

Police said Mr O’Halloran’s family have been informed and “have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time”.

Mr O’Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death has left his home community in Ennistymon in “deep shock and sadness”.

“Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago,” he said.

Former Labour MP Stephen Pound paid tribute to Mr O’Halloran, an ex-constituent, telling GB News “Tom was a real local character” and a “sweet, lovely man”.