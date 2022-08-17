Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 14:17

Truss says she is determined to deliver Northern Ireland bill in full

UK's Truss says she is determined to deliver N Ireland bill in full
Truss says she is determined to deliver Northern Ireland bill in full

Thomson Reuters

Liz Truss, Britain's foreign minister and favourite to become prime minister next month, said on Wednesday she was determined to deliver the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in full, even if it faced time-consuming opposition in parliament.

The bill takes unilateral action - effectively tearing up parts of the Brexit divorce deal - to resolve a disagreement with the European Union over how to handle customs arrangements on goods travelling between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Ms Truss acknowledged that the bill, which has faced strong criticism from political opponents in Britain and from the EU, would take time to pass through parliament's upper chamber, where the UK government does not have a majority.

She added that resolving the row with the EU was crucial to restoring Northern Ireland's political powersharing arrangements.

"This is exactly what I have been working on with the Northern Ireland Protocol bill because until we sort the issue of the Northern Ireland protocol out, we are not going to get Stormont back up and running," she told a hustings event.

Asked what guarantee she could offer that, if elected prime minister, she would not bow to those who oppose the plan in the EU or in the United States.

Ms Truss said: "I took on responsibility for negotiating the Northern Ireland protocol, and against a lot of advice in Whitehall and against the wishes of some of the people that you've mentioned - and I have been very clear with people like (US House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi exactly what I think about this and exactly what we need to do - I have got on with delivering this."

More in this section

Jedward open new Dublin city centre Krispy Kreme store Jedward open new Dublin city centre Krispy Kreme store
Search carried out into reports of shots fired at Derry bonfire Search carried out into reports of shots fired at Derry bonfire
Eight arrested following drug raids in Donegal Eight arrested following drug raids in Donegal
northern irelandliz trussnorthern ireland protocolnorthern ireland protocol bill
An Post launches stamp to mark centenary of Michael Collins' death

An Post launches stamp to mark centenary of Michael Collins' death

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more