Public confidence in An Bord Pleanála 'ebbing'

Vivienne Clarke

The former president of the Irish Planning Institute Dr Conor Norton has warned that the public perception of An Bord Pleanála is in danger of being damaged.

His comment comes as the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien referred a report on certain decisions at An Bord Pleanála to the Director of Public Prosecutions, An Garda Síochána and the Standards in Public Office Commission on the advice of the Attorney General.

Dr Norton told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that there was a perception that the planning system “may not be as robust” as people imagined and that that confidence was “ebbing” in An Bord Pleanála.

The system needs to be reviewed.

Such a recommendation had been made in 2016, he said, including a further recommendation that legal advice be included on governance issues on a regular basis.

“These things will help. Now there is an opportunity to go a bit further – to look at the vision and the mission of the Board.”

Dr Norton added that it was “timely” to look at the roles that An Bord Pleanála had been required to undertake in recent years. When the Board was founded in 1977 it was to play the part of an independent review service for planning decisions made by other bodies – local authorities.

It was a vital role for transparency, but since then An Bord Pleanála had taken on decisions for Strategic Housing Developments, which will now revert to local authorities, which Dr Norton said was a good thing.

It was critical that the various reviews being undertaken about An Bord Pleanála and its role be compatible so that decisions reached could lead to greater rationalisation, he urged.