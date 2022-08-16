Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 08:55

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien's decision to refer a report into allegations against An Bord Pleanála's former deputy chairperson Paul Hyde to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the death of a woman aged in her 70s in Kerry are the main stories on Tuesday's front pages.

The An Bord Pleanála story leads the Irish Times.

The Irish Examiner runs the story on the front page, along with a lead on a cybercrime backlog.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on the Garda investigation into the death of the woman in Kerry, she has been named locally as Miriam Burns, a 75-year-old grandmother and mother of four.

The Echo leads with a story on an expert advising the introduction of substance abuse counsellors in schools.

The An Bord Pleanála story also features on the front page of the Irish Daily Mail.

The death of Miriam Burns features on the front page of the Irish Sun.

The Herald leads with a story on an Irishman jailed after being caught in a 'paedophile sting'.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on outrage over sectarian incidents, including a bonfire in Derry's Bogside.

The Irish News leads with a story on a Larne FC player suspended over wearing a shirt with an 'Up the Ra' slogan.

 

Tuesday’s UK front pages carry the rape trial of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy and the autumn rollout of a new Covid booster.

The Sun, Metro and the Daily Star all lead with court revelations about the professional footballer who is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to seven women.

The i reports on the UK becoming the first country in the world to authorise a Covid jab specifically tailored to protect against the Omicron variant, while The Independent has doctors raising “serious concerns” about the rollout due to UK government funding cuts.

Tory frontrunner Liz Truss has vowed to fight off Scottish nationalists calling for another independence referendum, the Daily Express writes.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads with the recent announcement by Heathrow Airport to extend its daily passenger cap.

The cost-of-living crisis is making the final days of a dying mother a misery, the Daily Mirror says.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Royal Navy is planning to end its role in charge of tackling Channel migrants.

China has cut a crucial lending rate in an effort to shore up growth as the world’s second-biggest economy is buffeted by repeated coronavirus lockdowns and a worsening property crisis, the Financial Times writes.

And The Guardian says ministers are planning to reduce redundancy pay for civil servants while cutting 91,000 Whitehall jobs which will set up a “bitter confrontation that unions warned may lead to legal and industrial action”.

More in this section

Public confidence in An Bord Pleanála 'ebbing' Public confidence in An Bord Pleanála 'ebbing'
Pro-IRA chants, Parachute Regiment flags spark outrage in North Pro-IRA chants, Parachute Regiment flags spark outrage in North
Body of woman discovered in unexplained circumstances in Killarney Body of woman discovered in unexplained circumstances in Killarney
the sunirish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesfinancial timespressdaily maildaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesthe independentirish sunirish daily maili newspaperft
Thunderstorms cause floods across the country

Thunderstorms cause floods across the country

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more