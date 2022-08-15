Gardaí begin wearing new uniforms from today

Gardaí are sporting new style today, as they introduce an updated version of their uniform.

This is only the third time in a century that a formal upgrade of the Garda uniform has taken place.

The hat will remain the same, but changes will include a blue polo-shirt and cargo-style "operational" trousers.

Garda Lee Higgins from Store Street Garda Station in Dublin told Newstalk the change will be a big improvement, especially in the heat.

“It’s very modern, its designed for the members and it’s a great opportunity in the summer time to have a new uniform and wear the polo top or the soft shell jacket. It’s just designed very well and very comfy to wear.”

The new uniform will consist of a two-tone soft shell jacket, a two-tone waterproof jacket, a garda blue polo shirt, operational trousers and practical base layers.

Gardaí from Tallaght Station wearing their new uniforms pictured at Tallaght Garda Station. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The new operational uniform was delivered to over 13,000 uniform members of An Garda Síochána of Garda, Sergeant and Inspector rank across every Garda region, division, district and in excess of 560 Garda stations nationwide.

This is the first time that the operational uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda crest on the operational uniform, and "demonstrates the respect held by An Garda Síochána for this unique symbol as we enter the second century of policing in Ireland", said An Garda Síochána

The current uniform cap will remain in place "as a unique and distinctive element of the Garda uniform".

An Garda Síochána has previously updated its uniform policy to embrace the wearing of official headwear for religious and cultural reasons and beliefs including Turban, Kufi, Topi, Kippah, or Hijab.

A key finding of the internal Garda Cultural Audit 2018 was a desire from front-line gardaí for a new, practical operational uniform.

Over 6,500 members of An Garda Síochána contributed to the findings of the Cultural Audit.

The new Garda uniform is also a key recommendation outlined in the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland Report, ‘A Police Service For Our Future’.