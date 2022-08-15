What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's newspapers focus on a crisis in the ambulance service and Cabinet indecision over a proposed 30 per cent tax band for middle-income earners.

The Irish Times reports on a staffing crisis in the ambulance service, which is threatening urgent and emergency health services and endangering targets for responding to the most serious calls over the next four years.

The Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, has played down the likelihood of a new 30 per cent tax bracket in next month's budget, according to the Irish Examiner.

While the Irish Daily Mail says the Cabinet remains split over the 30 per cent tax rate.

The Government is considering a one-off double payment to those eligible for the Household Benefits Package, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star report on the two men charged with violent disorder and assault following the death of a man in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with tribute to a Tyrone man who died in a river accident in Co Carlow last week.

The Echo lauds the success of the Ironman event that took place in Youghal, Co Cork, at the weekend.

In Britain the front pages carry Keir Starmer’s billion-pound emergency plan to stop energy bills rising over winter and predicted disappointment for secondary pupils applying for university spots.

Metro and the Daily Mirror splash with the Labour leader’s promise to “freeze cruel bills now”, outlining his party’s “fully-funded” plan to combat the “national economic emergency” with an extension of the windfall levy on oil and gas companies.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



FREEZE!



🔴 Starmer throws down gauntlet by promising to block rise in energy bills

🔴 £29bn plan aimed at trumping any offers from tory leadership rivals #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/GUdaD106Qv — Metro (@MetroUK) August 14, 2022

The Times also leads with Mr Starmer’s proposal, adding that “three in four Tory voters” are backing Labour’s energy plan.

THE TIMES: Three in four Tory voters back Labour’s energy plan #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CzONrUljfe — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 14, 2022

According to the i, the British opposition’s pledge comes as the Tory candidates face growing pressure to propose reforms to energy price caps.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report A-level pupils have been told by the higher education watchdog to be prepared for “disappointment” when results are announced this week, with predictions of a surge in applicants being rejected from their preferred universities after exam boards were ordered to crack down on spiralling grade inflation.

TELEGRAPH: Prepare to be disappointed with A levels, pupils told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2f5gFaKjWk — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 14, 2022

MAIL: Pupils face toughest university scramble in decades #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BcFGPUpipB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 14, 2022

Overwhelmed food banks unable to cope with “unprecedented demand” are being forced to turn away families in need as more people fall into hardship caused by the cost-of-living crisis, The Independent writes.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Food banks run out of stock as demand surges #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZxEoU1nAjz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 14, 2022

The Guardian, meanwhile, reports Indonesian labourers who pick berries on a farm that supplies the UK’s biggest supermarkets say they have been “saddled with debts of up to £5,000 by unlicensed foreign brokers to work in Britain for a single season”.

Guardian front page, Monday 15 August 2022: Indonesians on UK farms 'face risk of debt bondage' pic.twitter.com/OHFlfXmSa2 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 14, 2022

US politicians are demanding more information about the potential threat to national security posed by Donald Trump’s hoarding of classified documents, says the Financial Times.

FT UK: US lawmakers call for Trump security threat assessment #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ba0jy4n0xl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 14, 2022

The Sun carries the forecasted rain after searing temperatures.

On tomorrow's front page: Flash flood warning after rain finally falls to end weeks of tinder-dry weatherhttps://t.co/eUDVLjLwNy pic.twitter.com/anJk8MPOKV — The Sun (@TheSun) August 14, 2022

And the Daily Star declares Brits could be forced to leave windows “filthy for months” if drought conditions get any worse.