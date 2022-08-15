Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 07:55

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's papers focus on a crisis in the ambulance service and Cabinet indecision over a proposed 30% tax band for middle-income earners.
Monday's newspapers focus on a crisis in the ambulance service and Cabinet indecision over a proposed 30 per cent tax band for middle-income earners.

The Irish Times reports on a staffing crisis in the ambulance service, which is threatening urgent and emergency health services and endangering targets for responding to the most serious calls over the next four years.

The Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, has played down the likelihood of a new 30 per cent tax bracket in next month's budget, according to the Irish Examiner.

While the Irish Daily Mail says the Cabinet remains split over the 30 per cent tax rate.

The Government is considering a one-off double payment to those eligible for the Household Benefits Package, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star report on the two men charged with violent disorder and assault following the death of a man in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with tribute to a Tyrone man who died in a river accident in Co Carlow last week.

The Echo lauds the success of the Ironman event that took place in Youghal, Co Cork, at the weekend.

In Britain the front pages carry Keir Starmer’s billion-pound emergency plan to stop energy bills rising over winter and predicted disappointment for secondary pupils applying for university spots.

Metro and the Daily Mirror splash with the Labour leader’s promise to “freeze cruel bills now”, outlining his party’s “fully-funded” plan to combat the “national economic emergency” with an extension of the windfall levy on oil and gas companies.

The Times also leads with Mr Starmer’s proposal, adding that “three in four Tory voters” are backing Labour’s energy plan.

According to the i, the British opposition’s pledge comes as the Tory candidates face growing pressure to propose reforms to energy price caps.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report A-level pupils have been told by the higher education watchdog to be prepared for “disappointment” when results are announced this week, with predictions of a surge in applicants being rejected from their preferred universities after exam boards were ordered to crack down on spiralling grade inflation.

Overwhelmed food banks unable to cope with “unprecedented demand” are being forced to turn away families in need as more people fall into hardship caused by the cost-of-living crisis, The Independent writes.

The Guardian, meanwhile, reports Indonesian labourers who pick berries on a farm that supplies the UK’s biggest supermarkets say they have been “saddled with debts of up to £5,000 by unlicensed foreign brokers to work in Britain for a single season”.

US politicians are demanding more information about the potential threat to national security posed by Donald Trump’s hoarding of classified documents, says the Financial Times.

The Sun carries the forecasted rain after searing temperatures.

And the Daily Star declares Brits could be forced to leave windows “filthy for months” if drought conditions get any worse.

