Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 20:39

Man (34) charged with murdering partner (26) in Meath

Larisa Serban died at the house she rented at Rathmore, near Athboy, at around 5am on Friday
Man (34) charged with murdering partner (26) in Meath

Tom Tuite

The partner of Larisa Serban has been remanded in custody with a recommendation he undergoes a psychiatric assessment after gardaí charged him with murdering the mother of two at her Co Meath home.

Ms Serban died at the house she rented at Rathmore, near Athboy, at around 5am on Friday.

Medics and gardaí rushed to the property, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Ms Serban, 26, from Romania, had been in Ireland for several years.

She lived in Co Westmeath before moving to Athboy with her family about a year ago.

The accused, Daniel Blanaru, handed himself into gardaí. Following arrest, he was taken to Ashbourne Garda station, where he was held overnight for questioning. On Saturday afternoon, he was charged with the murder of Larisa Serban on August 12th at her home.

Mr Blanaru, 34, who is also Romanian but has an address at Rathmore, Athboy, Co Meath, appeared before Judge Miriam Walsh at a special sitting of Trim District Court on Saturday evening.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt, navy tracksuit bottoms and runners, Mr Blanaru, stood silently throughout the brief hearing. He listened to the proceedings with the aid of an interpreter.

Detective Sergeant Colm McNally, of Kells station, told the court that at 2.05pm on Saturday, he arrested the accused "for the purpose of charge for the offence of murder contrary to common law, as directed by the DPP".

The defendant was charged at 3.08pm and cautioned that if he had anything to say, it would be taken down and used in evidence.

The court heard “he made no reply after caution and was handed a true copy of the charge sheet”.

Defence solicitor Maurice Regan said there could be no bail application at this stage.

The district court cannot grant bail in murder cases which only the High Court can consider. Judge Walsh remanded Mr Blanaru in custody to appear again at Trim District Court on Tuesday via video link.

Mr Regan told the court the translator had been helpful during the investigation. The judge said it was "imperative" that the accused would have the translator's assistance at the next hearing.

Mr Regan said his client fell into the criteria for legal aid and the judge noted there was no garda objection.

Judge Walsh granted it, and she also acceded to a request from the defence to direct a psychiatric assessment of Mr Blanaru in custody.

The solicitor explained that there had been "a number of issues in relation to my advice that he is not taking in”.

More in this section

Man (40s) dies following overnight assault in Athlone Man (40s) dies following overnight assault in Athlone
Property prices return to Celtic Tiger-era peak Property prices return to Celtic Tiger-era peak
Five female teenagers taken to hospital after Kilkenny crash Five female teenagers taken to hospital after Kilkenny crash
gardaimeath
Mick Lynch says Irish people have told him his message is ‘really resonating’

Mick Lynch says Irish people have told him his message is ‘really resonating’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more