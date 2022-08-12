Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 19:51

Five female teenagers taken to hospital after Kilkenny crash

The incident occurred on Thursday night.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Five females aged in their late teens have been taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed in Co Kilkenny.

The single-vehicle collision took place on the main Kilkenny to Tullaroan road shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday night.

The five occupants of the vehicle were taken to St Luke’s Hospital and University Hospital Waterford to be treated for injuries ranging from serious to non-life threatening.

A technical examination was conducted on Friday morning.

Enquiries are ongoing, gardai said.

