Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 17:52

Ireland records hottest August temperature

A temperature of 31.7C was recorded at a weather station in Oak Park, Co Carlow.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Ireland has provisionally broken the record for the highest temperature for the month of August.

A temperature of 31.7C was recorded at a weather station in Oak Park, Co Carlow, forecaster Met Eireann said.

This beats the previous record of 31.5C, set at Ballybrittas, Co Laois in 1975 and at Oak Park in August 1995.

A temperature of 31.7C is about 11.8C above the long-term average in an almost 30-year timeframe, the forecaster added.

Irish Water is asking people to continue to conserve water in an effort to protect essential supplies as the hot spell continues.

37 of the utility authority’s 750 water supplies nationwide are implementing measures in a bid to ensure supply can meet increased demand.

Irish Water said that there has been “a steady increase in the number of supplies that are being impacted by drought conditions”.

“And the number of locations experiencing restrictions is likely to increase over the coming days and weeks as demand remains high due to the hot weather,” it added.

Met Eireann forecaster Siobhan Ryan said that it would feel very hot and humid over the weekend, and there will be some “thunderstorm activity” from Sunday night into Monday.

“A lot of the country, I would say, will stay dry for a lot of Sunday day.

“It’s probably later in the day that sharp downpours will develop, and it’s really Sunday night into Monday they become more widespread.”

Highest temperatures will be expected in Leinster and Munster, she added in an interview on RTE Drivetime.

