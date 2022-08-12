Water break recommendation issued by FAI due to intense heat

James Cox

In light of the current heatwave, the Football Association of Ireland has recommended water breaks in all games under its jurisdiction this weekend.

This will include all League of Ireland, Women’s National League, underage National Leagues and grassroots fixtures.

Referees and Club management teams in all leagues will discuss a recommended water break with the referee before kickoff, and they will confirm if it is to take place during your match.

The water break is at the discretion of the referee, the FAI said.

It will most likely take place midway through both halves at approximately the 22nd and 67th minute of the game but will not break the momentum of play. Both water breaks will be a maximum of one minute long.