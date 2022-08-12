Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 11:32

Property price index now level with Celtic Tiger peak

However, house price inflation slowed for the third consecutive month in June
Property price index now level with Celtic Tiger peak

Tomas Doherty

The residential property price index is now level with the peak recorded during the Celtic Tiger.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said the national index reached the value of 163.6 points in June 2022, equal to that recorded in April 2007 ahead of the global financial crisis.

However, actual property prices are not yet at the level recorded in 2007 before the market crashed. In Dublin, residential property prices are 8.1 per cent lower than their February 2007 peak, though outside Dublin they are now just 1.3 per cent lower than their May 2007 peak.

House price inflation slowed slightly for the third consecutive month in June in a further signal that the market may be cooling in the face of higher living costs.

The index showed that property prices nationally rose by 14.1 per cent over the year to June, down from a rate of 14.4 per cent in May.

In Dublin, residential prices saw an increase of 11.8 per cent, while property prices outside Dublin were 16 per cent higher year-on-year.

The median price paid for a property in the 12 months to the end of June was €290,000, the CSO said.

Longford saw the lowest median price, which was €140,000, while the highest median price was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, where it now stands at €605,000.

More in this section

Temperature reaches over 30 degrees as heatwave set to continue Temperature reaches over 30 degrees as heatwave set to continue
King Puck removed from 50ft structure due to intense heat King Puck removed from 50ft structure due to intense heat
No link between sudden death of teenager and MR vaccine, coroner finds No link between sudden death of teenager and MR vaccine, coroner finds
dublincsohousingpropertyresidential property price index
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more