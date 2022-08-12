Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 07:33

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Soaring prices and the warm weather feature among the stories on the front pages.
The Irish papers on Friday are led with a major investment by a US medtech giant, the threat of winter blackouts, and a wild goat crowned King Puck getting too hot in the heatwave.

The Irish Times reports that US medtech giant Abbott Laboratories is investing €440 million in Ireland with plans for a major new manufacturing plant in Kilkenny and additional jobs in Donegal.

Ireland’s homes and small businesses are to be asked to avoid peak-time use of electricity in order to avoid blackouts this winter, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent reports that a mortgage lender is to cap the size of new home loans at just 2½ times income for the first time.

Consumer price rises is the lead story in the Irish Daily Mail, which found that hard-pressed families are having to pay in excess of €1,100 extra a year on their groceries.

The Irish Daily Mirror focuses on the ongoing heatwave and its effects on King Puck, a four-year-old goat who was due to be suspended on a 50-ft high platform at Puck Fair in Killorglin, Co Kerry.

The Belfast Telegraph carries an exclusive interview with Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak.

Cork will get an economic boost this weekend when it hosts two Westlife concerts at Páirc Ui Chaoimh, The Echo says.

The British papers on Friday are led by the UK bearing the brunt of the climate crisis.

The Guardian says England is likely to be declared officially in drought today, with the i reporting the conditions “may last months”.

It comes as water companies have failed to meet targets for cutting household leaks and domestic use, according to The Independent.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads with Liz Truss declaring she will not increase the windfall tax on energy companies to fund cost-of-living support.

Metro reports British prime minister Boris Johnson on Thursday attended crunch talks with industry bosses over the energy crisis.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star both criticise the British government and energy bosses for failing to emerge from the meeting with a solution.

The Daily Mail asks where the extra funding for the NHS is going, as waiting times for the service hit record highs.

The Financial Times carries comments from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, warning the Tory leadership contenders “not to interfere with City regulation”.

And The Sun leads with more revelations from Ryan Giggs’ court case, as the former footballer’s ex-girlfriend told police he cheated on her with 12 women.

Temperature reaches over 30 degrees as heatwave set to continue

Temperature reaches over 30 degrees as heatwave set to continue

