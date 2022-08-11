What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Government plans for a new 30 per cent tax rate, and the IRFU's decision to ban transgender women from female contact rugby are the main topics on Thursday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the new tax bracket, which the Government has promised will benefit most workers, while the IRFU decision also makes the front pages.

The Irish Examiner leads with the new tax rate, while it also reports the FAI and LGFA will review the role of transgender players following the IRFU ruling.

There are fears alcohol pricing will drive people to purchase alcohol in Northern Ireland, according to the Irish Independent.

Rent is 'out of control' in Cork, The Echo reports.

The Irish Daily Star leads with the heatwave and proposed tax breaks.

The International Monetary Fund has criticised Ireland's plans to ease energy costs, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

When attempts to tackle the cost of living crisis collide with attempts to tackle the climate crisis...

The Irish Sun and The Herald lead with a court case over a 'street battle'.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with the reconstruction of the Primark flagship store in the city.

The Irish News leads with a story on a man who died in a pool accident in Spain.

The UK papers on Thursday are led by mounting concerns over soaring energy bills.

i reports energy firms behind huge price rises have been threatened with a new windfall tax if they do not increase investment.

Former UK prime minister Gordon Brown has told The Guardian energy companies that cannot offer lower bills should be temporarily brought into public ownership.

Metro and the Daily Star carry a warning from consumer champion Martin Lewis that the energy crisis is as bad as the pandemic.

The Times and Daily Mail lead with a police watchdog report finding officers are failing burglary victims.

The Independent and The Daily Telegraph report fire chiefs have warned services are being pushed to “crisis point” as another heatwave forecast for this weekend carries an “exceptional” risk of further wildfires.

There are concerns a shortage of vital medicines is putting patients lives at risk, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror leads with Ryan Giggs’ ex-girlfriend telling a court she felt like a “slave to his every need”.

And the Financial Times reports inflation in the US has eased slightly.

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.