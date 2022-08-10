One-third of fast track housing developments begun since 2017

Work has begun on only one-third of housing developments approved under the Governments fast track scheme introduced in 2017.

According to the Irish Examiner, a total of 277 developments have been approved under the strategic housing development (SHD) programme, but only 100 of those have begun construction.

The programme was introduced by former Minister for Housing Simon Coveney under the Rebuilding Ireland Scheme.

The scheme was due to be phased out in December 2021, however, 41 new schemes comprising almost 12,000 new units have been granted permission since.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for housing Eoin Ó Broin said that the Government needs to bring in legislation for hoarded planning permission.

Planning permission for an SHDs lasts for five years.

An Bord Pleanála received 125 SHD applications since the beginning of last December, when the programme was due to be cancelled, suggesting a surge in applications among developers before the process was due to be phased out.

The Irish Examiners reports that one high-profile SHD at Temple Road in Blackrock which was purchased for €30 million in 2017, and was put back on the market for €45 million after planning permission was received.