Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 08:15

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages focus on finding accommodation for Ukrainian refugees as proposals to convert vacant homes have failed to materialise, a new Daft.ie report which shows just 716 homes are available to rent as well as landlords leaving the rental market.
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Wednesday's front pages focus on finding accommodation for Ukrainian refugees as proposals to convert vacant homes have failed to materialise, a new Daft.ie report which shows just 716 homes are available to rent as well as landlords leaving the rental market.

The Irish Times lead with a piece about accommodating Ukrainian refugees and how a proposal to convert vacant homes has still not been acted on.

The Irish Examiner lead with a piece about a Daft.ie report which highlights how there are only 716 homes to rent nationwide at the moment.

The Echo lead with a piece about business owners turning to a service which deals with stalking crimes after being stalked by former clients

The Irish Daily Mail lead with a piece on the current rental crisis in Ireland with nearly 6,000 landlords leaving the market in a year.

Much like the UK papers, The Irish Sun leads with testimony from the ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs.

Finally, The Belfast Telegraph focus on an estate agent who said he sold eight homes with a price of over £1 million.

 

Meanwhile, in the UK the papers continue to grapple with the cost-of-living crisis on Wednesday.

The Guardian leads with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declaring he is “absolutely certain” his successor will offer further help to struggling households.

It comes as Liz Truss has softened on the idea of handouts, according to the i.

Metro carries comments from consumer expert Martin Lewis, who urges the UK Government to take immediate action against inflation as households are predicted to pay the equivalent of £4,266 a year until March.

More than half of Britons believe a boycott of soaring energy bills is “justified”, according to The Independent.

The Telegraph says a think tank has determined rising prices could cost taxpayers an extra £30 billion a year as people are pushed into higher income tax bands.

The Financial Times reports Liz Truss has signalled she would give ministers the power to overrule City regulators, while the Daily Express gives the Foreign Secretary its tick of approval.

The Sun and Daily Mirror both lead with revelations from the Ryan Giggs trial, with the former footballer’s ex-girlfriend telling a court she was headbutted and cheated on by him.

The Times says universities have started removing books from reading lists to protect students from “challenging” content.

A majority of babies were born out of wed-lock for the first time on record last year, according to the Daily Mail.

And the Daily Star says the UK is on “very red alert” ahead of this week’s four-day heatwave.

More in this section

Court grants temporary order to place troubled teen in secure care Court grants temporary order to place troubled teen in secure care
Online spending falls by 17% in second quarter of year Online spending falls by 17% in second quarter of year
Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke died 'doing what he loved' funeral hears Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke died 'doing what he loved' funeral hears
the sunirish examinerthe guardianthe irish timesfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe timesithe independentthe echothe telegraph
45 jobs to be created at Carlow construction company

45 jobs to be created at Carlow construction company

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more