Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 16:37

Major cannabis haul found in package marked ‘clothes’ at Dublin Airport

The drugs were destined for an address in Dublin.
Major cannabis haul found in package marked ‘clothes’ at Dublin Airport

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Authorities have seized herbal cannabis worth €240,000 at Dublin Airport.

Revenue officers seized 12kg of the drug concealed in a cargo consignment described as “clothes”.

The package arrived from the United States and was destined for a Dublin address.

The seizure was made as a result of routine profiling, Revenue said, as part of its ongoing operations targeting the import of drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue on its confidential phone number: 1800 295 295.

More in this section

Penneys to open new Tallaght store in September Penneys to open new Tallaght store in September
Celtic Spirit brooch and €300 edition of Ulysses among diplomatic gifts given Celtic Spirit brooch and €300 edition of Ulysses among diplomatic gifts given
Meath whiskey distillery saves century-old Spanish wine casks from rubbish heap Meath whiskey distillery saves century-old Spanish wine casks from rubbish heap
gardadublin airportrevenuedrugsseizurecannabis
Live Register total down slightly in July to 183,300 people

Live Register total down slightly in July to 183,300 people

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more