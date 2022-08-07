Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 08:20

Men arrested in connection with €8.4m cocaine seizure to appear in court

The men were arrested in Co Westmeath on Thursday
Men arrested in connection with €8.4m cocaine seizure to appear in court

Two men charged in connection with a significant seizure of drugs earlier this week are due to appear in court later today.

The men were arrested following a garda operation in which 120kg of cocaine was discovered after officers intercepted two vehicles in the Lough Owel area of Co Westmeath on Thursday.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of approximately €8.4 million.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court at 11am on Sunday.

More in this section

Temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees next week Temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees next week
Motorcyclist (20s) killed in Dublin two-vehicle collision Motorcyclist (20s) killed in Dublin two-vehicle collision
Westlife star hails Louis Walsh ‘huge part of their story’ on his 70th birthday Westlife star hails Louis Walsh ‘huge part of their story’ on his 70th birthday
gardaidrugsseizuremullingar district court
Victim dies six weeks after shooting outside Dublin hotel

Victim dies six weeks after shooting outside Dublin hotel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more