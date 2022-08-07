Men arrested in connection with €8.4m cocaine seizure to appear in court

Two men charged in connection with a significant seizure of drugs earlier this week are due to appear in court later today.

The men were arrested following a garda operation in which 120kg of cocaine was discovered after officers intercepted two vehicles in the Lough Owel area of Co Westmeath on Thursday.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of approximately €8.4 million.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court at 11am on Sunday.