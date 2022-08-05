Galway shop celebrates after selling €5.5m-winning Lotto ticket

Celebrations are underway in Galway City where the winning ticket for Wednesday night's €5.5 million Lotto draw was purchased.

The lucky ticket was bought in Newspoint newsagent in the Galway Shopping Centre on Headford Road on Sunday, July 31st.

"I’m absolutely over the moon and delighted," store owner Billy Shearer said.

"We’re a small newsagent open about a year and we employ eight people. This is our first ever big win!

"Our shop motto is, ‘local newsagent for local people’, so we’re hoping that it’s a local person or syndicate that’s won the big prize," he added.

Last week's Galway Racing Festival had the city awash with racing fans from all over the country, and while the National Lottery has confirmed the winner has made contact, it offered no further details on the "Galway player".

This is the seventh time the Lotto jackpot has been won so far this year, with players in Wexford, Mayo, Meath, Dublin and Kilkenny also cashing in big.