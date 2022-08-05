What the papers say: Friday's front pages

By PA Reporter

On Friday's front pages, the bodies of a brother and sister who drowned after they got into difficulty while swimming off Ballybunion in north Kerry have been recovered, and the Garda Commissioner has requested a special case review into the case of disgraced garda Paul Moody, found guilty of coercive control.

The Irish Times reports that revenue from big power companies’ wind farms are multiplying as electricity prices soar, official estimates show. It also reports that State bodies asked to find properties for housing were told to go back to the drawing board after offering disused harbour masters’ cottages and “marriage quarters” in Garda stations, and making stipulations that some homes could only be built for Irish speakers.

The Irish Examiner reports Irish food and agri-businesses are bracing themselves for the impact of a year-long recession in Britain, which represents 30 per cent of their export market. It also reports a swimming coach has been granted bail pending trial after gardaí charged him with making child abuse images and sexual exploitation at a pool in Dublin.

The Irish Independent features an exclusive interview with former Taoiseach Brian Cowen about his 12-month recovery in hospital as a result of a stroke.

The Echo reports that a total of 384 pubs have closed in Cork since 2005, marking a 28.5 per cent decline in the trade. While 67 per cent of rent increases reviewed by a housing charity in Cork during the first six months of 2022 were found to be invalid.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that a man and a woman drowned in Kerry after one made a heroic attempt to save the other. It also reports that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said a review "turning over every stone" into the case of disgraced ex-garda Paul Moody, found guilty of coercive control, is under way.

Meanwhile, in the UK, fears about Britain’s “big squeeze” are splashed across the front pages as the working week concludes.

The Guardian reports the Bank of England (BoE) has raised rates and warned of 13% inflation, The Times says “Britain slides into crisis” and the Daily Express tells its readers to “batten down the hatches”.

Guardian front page, Friday 5 August 2022: Bank raises rates and warns of 13% inflation. Plus special report on global heating: The burning issue pic.twitter.com/lQceGMMxMR — The Guardian (@guardian) August 4, 2022

Front page: Recession on way ... Time to batten down the hatches#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/tvzs7aWOIE pic.twitter.com/lQqpMenYkg — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 4, 2022

The BoE has warned of a year-long recession, according to the Financial Times and The Independent, while Metro and i refer to the time ahead as “the big squeeze”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 5 August https://t.co/ZrPdyJmTCG pic.twitter.com/kzCgmoIBOB — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 4, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



THE BIG SQUEEZE



🔴 Biggest loan rise since '95 as bank predicts recession

🔴 No.10 rivals' TV battle over how they'll economy #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/QNaIEmTnX7 — Metro (@MetroUK) August 4, 2022

The recession will cause the biggest income drop on record amid surging energy prices, says The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Recession to cause record drop in income'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/4O22lHaBiA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 4, 2022

“Just where are our leaders?” asks the Daily Mirror, which notes the Prime Minister and Chancellor are currently on holidays.

Critics accuse BoE Governor Andrew Bailey of being “asleep at the wheel”, reports the Daily Mail, which adds the banker is “running out of credit”.

And the Daily Star acknowledges the “bad news” about the economy but also carries “good news” that the Premier League resumes tonight.