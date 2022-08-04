Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 07:53

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The death of an inmate at Mountjoy Prison continues to make the national headlines after Gardaí said they are now treating the matter as a murder investigation.

The Irish Times reports the man, Robert O’Connor (34), "may have been lured" to a cell prior to the attack, adding it is the first killing of a prisoner in Mountjoy in 16 years.

The paper also reads: 'Plan to solve housing crisis recommends smaller gardens', after Glenveagh Properties recommended that the Department of Housing could overhaul existing regulations to allow for a reduction in the mandatory distance between the rears of houses in order to create more space for new homes.

The Echo carries an image of the Cork Minor Football team who saw off Galway to claim the Minor A Championship title, alongside an article on remarks from Taoiseach Micheál Martin describing Sinn Féin policies as "anti-enterprise".

The Irish Examiner's headline is: 'Greater tax take to boost budget package', reporting that a growth in tax receipts has come off the back of "significant" cost-of-living supports.

The paper also writes that an employee at Cork University Hospital was overpaid by €416,000 over a nine-year period after the hospital set the worker up "on the wrong point of scale".

Finally, The Irish Daily Mail leads with the investigation into O'Connor's death, alongside an image of Rebekah Vardy who has spoken following the UK's High Court's ruling in favour of Coleen Rooney, determining that a viral social media post in which Rooney accused Vardy of leaking stories about her to the press was "substantially true".

In Britain, the opportunity to “grass up” a neighbour beckons readers from some of the national papers.

The Daily Express carries warnings from experts over the worsening cost-of-living crisis with fears “rampant” inflation could hit 15 per cent next year.

The Times reports householders in parts of England will see hosepipe bans come into force as months of dry conditions push the country towards drought, with the Daily Star and Metro saying the ban encourages people to “grass up” their neighbours.

The Daily Telegraph, however, reports a water plant which could have prevented the ban has been “secretly mothballed”.

The Independent has obtained an email it says raises questions about why Liz Truss “did not declare thousands of pounds spent on schmoozing” Conservative MPs ahead of her leadership run.

Star swimmer Adam Peaty delivers a “Tory blast” on the front of the Daily Mirror as he calls for greater funding of sports to “end betrayal of our kids”.

The i says the entire Lionesses squad have written to would-be prime ministers Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak asking for equal football opportunities for girls at school.

An investigation by The Guardian shows a “far-right ecosystem” is targeting children in an attempt to radicalise them online.

It is the “end of an era” as Japanese firm Soft Bank takes steps to reduce its stake in Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Mail makes room for Britain's Attorney General Suella Braverman to “launch a fightback against woke ‘witch trials'” by the diversity industry.

And Rebekah Vardy tells The Sun that her Leicester ace husband Jamie received death threats during the so-called 'Wagatha Christie' trial.

