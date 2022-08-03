Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 09:02

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Peter Kelly's resignation from a Dubai financial court and Sabina Higgins' statement on her controversial letter on the war in Ukraine are two of the main topics on Wednesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with Mr Kelly's resignation.

Funds set aside for housing amounting to €2o0 million went unspent, according to the Irish Examiner.

The State will invest €5 million to upgrade church properties to house Ukrainian refugees, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on long hospital waiting lists in Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on the tension over US house speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, while controversy over the Sabina Higgins letter also makes the front page.

The Irish Sun leads with a Rebekah Vardy interview following the Wagatha Christie ruling.

The Herald leads with a story on increasing numbers of sex crimes being reported to gardaí.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a conman in Co Down stealing £1 million from a family.

The Irish News leads with a story on a crash that resulted in three children being hospitalised.

 

“Greedy bleeder” oil executives and a major policy u-turn from Liz Truss are splashed across the UK front pages.

Archie Battersbee’s parents have lost their legal bid to stop the withdrawal of his life support, reports Metro.

There has been a ballot delivery delay in the Tory leadership race over security concerns, says The Daily Telegraph.

The Independent reports leadership frontrunner Ms Truss has been forced to abandon a major policy about public sector pay cuts “barely 12 hours after it was launched”.

The Times carries a YouGov poll showing the UK foreign secretary extended her lead over ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, with 60 per cent of party members saying they want her to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Ms Truss tells the Daily Express she will get the economy “firing on all cylinders” to beat the cost-of-living crisis.

The Guardian says there has been outrage as the world’s five biggest oil companies declared “bumper” profits while UK households were told to brace for record energy bills this winter.

The Daily Mirror covers the same story under the headline “Brazen Profiteers”, while Daily Star calls the the sector’s executives “Greedy Bleeders”.

The Daily Mail says China has promised “targeted military action” in response to US House leader Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

US-based consultancy firm Bain has been banned from tendering for British Government contracts for three years due to its “grave professional misconduct” in a South Africa corruption scandal, according to the Financial Times.

“So much for legacy” states the i, with the paper reporting despite the Lionesses Euro victory the UK Department for Education has refused to “give girls equal football in PE”.

And Rebekah Vardy has done an interview with The Sun following her loss in the so-called “Wagatha Christie” court case.

