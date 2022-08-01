Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 12:59

560 families apply to live rent free in Inis Meáin under new scheme

Comhlacht Forbatha, the local community development organisation, made the offer earlier this week.
560 families apply to live rent free in Inis Meáin under new scheme

James Cox

Over 560 applications have been filed for a year rent free on Inis Meáin.

Comhlacht Forbatha, the local community development organisation, made the offer earlier this week.

It is seeking a family with school aged children and a "functional" level of Irish to live there for 12 months.

This is an attempt to tackle falling school numbers on the islands off the Galway Coast, Inis Meáin also has a high speed broadband working hub.

"We're looking for a family with children to move to Inis Meáin for an academic year to live as part of the community here to attend our schools,” Dara O'Madaoin of Comhlacht Forbartha explained to Newstalk.

"And we're happy to pay the rent for that family as well to stay here for that time."

More in this section

Prisoner seriously injured after assault in Mountjoy prison Prisoner seriously injured after assault in Mountjoy prison
Hospitals will face 'avalanche' of cases if security isn't improved following nurse assaults Hospitals will face 'avalanche' of cases if security isn't improved following nurse assaults
Irish sporting bodies asked to help accommodate Ukrainian refugees Irish sporting bodies asked to help accommodate Ukrainian refugees
irishinis meáinrent free
Fire crews attend blaze in Dublin city centre

Fire crews attend blaze in Dublin city centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more