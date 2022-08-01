Love Island hits 12.1 million streams on Virgin Media Player ahead of final

James Cox

It’s the live final of Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two as we find out who will be crowned the winners of Love Island 2022.

So far, series 8 of Love Island has reached a whopping 12.1 million streams on Virgin Media Player and On-Demand. (Data: Virgin Media Player and On Demand including main show and spin-offs).

You can also find the latest from Irish comedy purveyors Waterford Whispers News on the Virgin Media Player, including their own hilarious take on Love Island.

‘Love Island: The Live Final’ airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.

Love Island: The Reunion airs on Sunday, August 7th at 9pm.

The final episode of the dating series will see Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Indiyah Polack and Ireland's Dami Hope battle it out for the title and to take home the £50,000 prize.