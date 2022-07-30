Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 13:00

Prisoner seriously injured after assault in Mountjoy prison

The man, in his 30s, was taken to the Mater hospital for treatment.
Prisoner seriously injured after assault in Mountjoy prison

By David Young, PA

A prisoner has been seriously injured in an assault inside Mountjoy prison in Dublin.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment following the incident on Friday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the assault.

A general view of the entrance to the Mater Hospital in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
A general view of the entrance to the Mater Hospital in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardai are investigating a serious assault on a man in his 30s that occurred on the evening of Friday July 29 2022, at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin.

“The man is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

“The scene has been technically examined and an incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station.

“Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”

More in this section

Dublin's Victoria Secret store suffered €7.5 million hit due to pandemic Dublin's Victoria Secret store suffered €7.5 million hit due to pandemic
Michael Collins diaries to go on display for the first time in Cork Michael Collins diaries to go on display for the first time in Cork
Widespread anger among farming communities over ‘unrealistic’ emissions target Widespread anger among farming communities over ‘unrealistic’ emissions target
irishprison
Michael Flatley settles High Court claim over works at Cork mansion

Michael Flatley settles High Court claim over works at Cork mansion

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more