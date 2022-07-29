Dublin man pleads guilty to soliciting the murder of a woman

Alison O'Riordan

A Dublin man has pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to soliciting another man to murder a woman within the State nearly three years ago.

On Friday morning at the Central Criminal Court, Bryan Kennedy (35), with an address at Mount Tallant Avenue, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W pleaded guilty to soliciting Alan Leech to murder Clara Houdebrumette on a date unknown between October 1st 2019 and January 11th 2020, both dates inclusive, within the State.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon remanded the accused man on continuing bail until November 1st, when he is expected to be sentenced.

She also ordered a probation report for Mr Kennedy and directed two victim impact statements.