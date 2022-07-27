Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 10:27

Two arrested as firearm and drugs seized in Dublin city centre

The seizure was made on Townsend Street, Dublin 2
Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrest two people in connection with the seizure of a suspected firearm and a quantity of drugs on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers attached to the South Central Divisional Drug unit observed unusual activity while on patrol in the area of Townsend Street, Dublin 2.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were searched and the suspected firearm was discovered and seized, along with the drugs.

The two were arrested and taken to Kevin Street Garda station.

The man was detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 and remains in custody.

The woman was arrested under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and has since been charged. She is due to appeal in court on Friday, July 29th.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

