What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Wednesday's front pages focus on the Coalition being unable to agree on emission targets as well as a Garda being jailed for coercive control of his terminally ill partner.

The Irish Times lead with a piece about the Minister of Justice, Helen McEntee looking to overhaul the laws around consent and belief in rape cases.

The Irish Examiner focus on a serving Garda who was jailed yesterday for three years and three months for coercive control of his terminally ill partner.

The Echo lead with comments from the Cork based boss of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) calling for an expansion of flights to Cork and other regional airports.

The Irish Sun lead with a piece about a two-year-old girl who tragically died in a paddling pool accident.

The Irish Daily Star focus on a piece about the brother of Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullen tragically dying in a car crash in Limerick.

It's @Galway_Races week in @IsFearrAnStar and we have a bumper racing pullout and free €5 @paddypower bet on any race in Tuesday's edition.

The Belfast Telegraph lead with a piece about a man from Northern Ireland seeking justice after his wife was shot and killed in South Africa in 2017.

Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning.



To read the full newspaper on your device, go Premium: ➡️https://t.co/WfXEtzkTSl

Meanwhile, in the UK the front pages are plastered with photos of the England women's team as they reach the Euro 2022 final and reports from the Tory debate cut short by the collapse of TalkTV presenter Kate McCann.

The Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph lead on Rishi Sunak’s “U-turn” on VAT tax cuts, while the Daily Express runs a promise from Liz Truss that she will cut crime by 20 per cent.

Times: Doctors set out medical guidelines for #trans men giving birth

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Sunak's 'screeching U-turn on tax cuts'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y

Front page: No ifs or buts...police must solve more crimes



Liz Truss: https://t.co/tyyXWX25ea

Elsewhere, a new report on the front page of the Daily Mail suggests air pollution is a cause of dementia.

Mail: Air pollution a 'likely' cause of dementia

The Guardian says ministers were “fast and loose” with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of Covid healthcare contracts with a firm that employed Owen Paterson as a lobbyist.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 27 July 2022: Ministers 'played fast and loose' with £777m in Covid contracts

The Sun splashes England’s semi-final victory on its front page and looks ahead to the final at Wembley on Sunday.

Tomorrow's front page: England's Lionesses hammer Sweden 4-0 to set up a Euros final against France or Germany at Wembley

Price increases announced by the likes of Coca-Cola and McDonalds lead the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 27 July

The Daily Mirror runs comments from RMT head Mick Lynch that the Tories are leading a “war on workers” as fresh rail strikes are set to go ahead.

Wednesday's front page: It's a Tory war on workers we must fight



#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/7WgezsSSKd

And the Daily Star says an airport boss is angry at Tik Tokers for causing “holiday chaos”.