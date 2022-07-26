Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 17:54

Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of cannabis in Tipperary growhouse

Gardaí conducted a search of premises in the Lorrha area and located a growhouse on the property.
Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of cannabis in Tipperary growhouse

Amy Blaney

Gardaí have seized cannabis with a value in excess of €500,000 following a search operation in Co Tipperary on Monday.

Shortly before 8pm, Gardaí conducted a search of premises in the Lorrha area and located a growhouse on the property.

A significant number of cannabis plants (pending analysis) along with other drug paraphernalia was discovered during the operation.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara, with gardaí attached to the Nenagh District.

No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

'Evil' garda jailed for coercive control of terminally ill partner 'Evil' garda jailed for coercive control of terminally ill partner
Returning 4,200 lost bags at Dublin Airport ‘like climbing a sand dune’ Returning 4,200 lost bags at Dublin Airport ‘like climbing a sand dune’
Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd defends response to ‘devastating’ flooding in northwest Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd defends response to ‘devastating’ flooding in northwest
gardaiseizurecannabisco tipperarylorrhagrowhouse
Woman who sued employer after falling off stage at employee awards settles claim

Woman who sued employer after falling off stage at employee awards settles claim

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more