What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tough realities for first-time buyers, back-to-school growing pains and tributes to Northern Ireland's David Trimble lead the front pages on Tuesday.

The Irish Times reports first-time buyers have less spending power than a year ago and are having to borrow more to secure a home, while former first minister of Northern Ireland and Nobel Peace Prize winner David Trimble has been remembered as “a political giant” following his death aged 77.

Some parents are missing meals to cover back-to-school costs, according to a Barnardos survey in the Irish Examiner. The latest annual survey puts the basic cost of sending a child to secondary school for the first time this September at €814.

The Irish Sun reports a two-year-old girl has died following a tragic accident involving a paddling pool in Co Laois.

Warnings of a looming crisis in student accommodation have been issued ahead of the winter semester in Cork colleges, according to The Echo, with concerns raised by a housing charity that some students may end up turning down college places as a result.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a full-page tribute to David Trimble, describing the Good Friday Agreement architect as "a man of courage and vision".

In Britain, the front pages see the country's former chancellor and foreign secretary clash over taxes, inflation and personality in their bids for Tory party leadership.

The “gloves are off” according to the i, which characterises the inter-party contest as “nasty”, while Metro dubs it “blue on blue warfare” and The Times says: “Bitter Tory rivals get personal.”

Tomorrows Paper Today 📰



YOU'LL LOSE US THE NEXT ELECTION



🔴 Sunak and Truss scrap in TV debate#Tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/l70fFsGtVn — Metro (@MetroUK) July 25, 2022

The Daily Express writes that the contest’s “great divide” is the question of tax cuts “now or later”.

Tuesday's front page: The great divide... Tax cuts now or later #TomorrowsPapersToday



Also in tomorrow's paper: Fury as judge rules on tragic Archie despite dad's collapse https://t.co/RXTHJm0DM6 pic.twitter.com/F9vqfMUfN2 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 25, 2022

The question of inflation was also central to the debate, as The Guardian reports, while Liz Truss’s claim that Rishi Sunak would be a “new Gordon Brown” leads The Daily Telegraph.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 26 July 2022: Tory leadership rivals trade blows over tax and inflation pic.twitter.com/lHDRjOeiTL — The Guardian (@guardian) July 25, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'PM Sunak would be a new Gordon Brown, claims Truss'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/csSxZZQHhi — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 25, 2022

The Daily Mail leads on Ms Truss’s promise to “curb militant unions” amid a strike wave in the UK.

Mail: Truss vow to curb militant unions #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dxQMkhXkDM — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 25, 2022

Elsewhere, The Independent reports the public spending gap between Northern England and London has doubled.

Independent Digital: North left further behindon public spending #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1NhDe7QnJi — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 25, 2022

The Financial Times reports fears of a gas crisis in Europe are mounting as Russia cuts more supplies.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 26 July https://t.co/Go49Adcqfj pic.twitter.com/Oa0iWFwa9z — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 25, 2022

Children are being sold “deadly knives” without having to prove their age, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Sun reports Cristiano Ronaldo is flying back to Manchester to demand he is allowed to leave Manchester United.

Tomorrow's front page: Cristiano Ronaldo is jetting back to Manchester to demand he leaves United https://t.co/CHdYbLMbhG pic.twitter.com/JdWheLju6f — The Sun (@TheSun) July 25, 2022

And the Daily Star leads on research into the reduction of crime due to police patrols.