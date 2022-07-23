Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 09:07

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

A proposed shake-up to the pension system features among the topics on Saturday’s front pages.
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The Saturday papers lead with a proposed shake-up to the pension system, and the tragic death of a toddler following an accident in Limerick.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner both focus on radical changes to Ireland’s pension system. Taoiseach Micheál Martin signalled that mandatory retirement at 66 will be banned.

The Irish Daily Mail and the Irish Sun lead with the death of a three-year-old boy at his home in Limerick on Friday, which gardaí are treating as a tragic accident.

The boy was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle at Ballyduhig in west Limerick at around 10.30am.

The Irish Daily Star leads with the sentence given to former Islamic State member Lisa Smith. It also reports that a woman found a dead body in the boot of a rental GoCar.

"People power wins," says The Echo, after AIB reversed its decision to turn 70 of its bank branches into cashless operations.

The Belfast Telegraph has a tribute to Caroline Mawhinney, one of the victims of the light airplane crash in Newtownards, Co Down.

The British papers are led by a rough start to the busiest holiday weekend of the year.

The Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, The Independent and Daily Star all lead with lengthy delays at the Port of Dover and airports across Britain bringing summer getaways to a standstill.

FT Weekend and The Daily Telegraph report that UK foreign minister Liz Truss has called on France to fix the issues at the English Channel amid a “ferocious” row over the management of post-Brexit border controls.

Staying with Ms Truss, The Guardian says her promise to “scrap all remaining EU regulations” could result in the disappearance of “hundreds of laws covering employment and environmental protections”.

The iweekend leads with comments from Ms Truss’s “economy guru” that her promised tax cuts would result in interest rates of up to 7 per cent.

Voters back Ms Truss over Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak, according to the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, The Times reports Mr Sunak has warned Britain is facing a “national emergency” over the economy, NHS backlogs and illegal immigration.

And The Sun says Paddy and Christine McGuiness have announced the end of their marriage.

More in this section

Belfast ‘on verge of public health emergency’ following surge of homeless deaths Belfast ‘on verge of public health emergency’ following surge of homeless deaths
'Retiring at 66 has to go': Taoiseach says mandatory retirement will be banned 'Retiring at 66 has to go': Taoiseach says mandatory retirement will be banned
Fisherman airlifted to hospital off coast of Mizen Head Fisherman airlifted to hospital off coast of Mizen Head
the sunthe guardianfinancial timespressdaily maileditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesthe independenti newspaper
Planning permission refused for Sean Fitpatrick's 'modest' two-storey home

Planning permission refused for Sean Fitpatrick's 'modest' two-storey home

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more