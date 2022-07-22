Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 14:42

Man (20s) killed, woman in critical condition following collision in Louth

Two other men, both aged in the 20s, have also been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Muireann Duffy

A young man has been killed in a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Louth which has also left a young woman in critical condition.

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash on the N33 at Richardstown, Dunleer at approximately 5am on Friday.

A man, aged in his 20s, who was the front-seat passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date.

The woman, also in her 20s, was the driver and sole occupant of the second car. She has been taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin were her condition has been described as critical.

Two other men who were travelling in the same car as the deceased, both aged in their 20s, were also taken to Our Lady of Lourdes, however, gardaí said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The road is currently closed to traffic to allow for a forensic examination of the scene to take place, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling on the N33 at Richardstown between 4.40am-5.15am, particularly those with dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041-987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800- 666 111, or any Garda station.

