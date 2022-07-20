What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 07:58

Ireland's unpreparedness for climate change, a hardening of immigration policy and the Coalition in turmoil once more are all on the front pages this Wednesday.

The Irish Times reports Ministers will be warned today that the Government must take immediate steps to prepare for the consequences of disruptive climate change, as heat waves with record temperatures and wildfires continue to plague Europe.

Hundreds of migrants who have had their visa applications refused are set to be deported in the coming weeks following the Government’s hardening of its immigration policy, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Daily Mail reports the Coalition is in turmoil as Green Party leader Eamon Ryan faces a fresh backlash from rural TDs over plans for a reduction of the national herd.

The Irish Sun's front page features an image of a suspect believed to have pulled a gun from his trousers before allegedly shooting four people, including one Irishman, at a Costa del Sol nightclub.

Almost half of AIB’s branches in Cork are set to have cash and cheque services, along with any ATM services outside, removed this year in a move which has been described as “alarming and concerning” in The Echo.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports the daughter of a man murdered in Portrush has said “his life was taken way too early”.

In Britain, a record temperature of 40.3 which caused a huge surge in fires on Tuesday is the focus of today’s papers.

Climate scientists call the historic temperature reading a “wake-up call” in The Guardian‘s splash which includes experts calculating that “close to 1,000 people are likely to die as a result of the current hot spell”.

“The day Britain burned,” declares The Independent, featuring an image of homes completely alight. The paper adds that 22 wildfires broke out within the space of a few hours yesterday.

Metro, The Sun, the Daily Mirror, and the i carry similar scenes of homes engulfed by flames, accompanied by the respective headlines: “Burning hot Britain”, “Hellfire”, “Britain’s burning” and “Tinderbox UK ignites at record 40.3°C.”

“Britain ignites as temperatures break 40C barrier for first time”, The Daily Telegraph adds, with a specialist in wildfire operations telling the paper the current level of fire severity across the country was “rare, or possibly unprecedented” and that climate change meant these conditions would happen “more and more”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express, the Daily Mail and The Times continue to cover the race for Tory leadership, reporting Liz Truss is increasingly confident of beating Penny Mordaunt in the race for the final two after surging to within touching distance of her rival.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, compares Brits sleep-deprived by the sweltering hot nights to “zombies”‘.

And the Financial Times writes the Bank of England governor has said a half-point interest rate rise is “on the table” in a bid to return the UK’s 40-year high inflation rate to the central bank’s two per cent target.

Stardust coroner should tell jury unlawful killing verdict is not open to them, court hears Stardust coroner should tell jury unlawful killing verdict is not open to them, court hears
Ireland past peak of Covid summer wave, says Varadkar Ireland past peak of Covid summer wave, says Varadkar
EU to ask Ireland to cut gas use as winter shortage fears grow EU to ask Ireland to cut gas use as winter shortage fears grow
