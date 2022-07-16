Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 19:23

Man arrested after drugs worth €50,000 seized during Dublin operation

During searches police seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis along with other drug preparation items.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have seized drugs worth approximately €50,000 and arrested one man in the course of an operation in Dublin.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the north Dublin area, officers attached to the Clontarf Drugs Unit carried out a planned search of a residential property in the Artane area on Friday.

Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis along with other drug preparation items.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Clontarf Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been released and is expected to appear before Dublin District Court later this month to face charges in relation to the investigation.

All of the drugs seized will be sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

gardai drugs irish dublin district court clontarf drugs unit
