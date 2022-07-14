Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 13:08

UK’s Rwanda refugee scheme ‘wrong’ and may put pressure on Ireland, Taoiseach says

Micheál Martin made the comments after it emerged that Ireland had a ‘severe shortage’ of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees
UK’s Rwanda refugee scheme ‘wrong’ and may put pressure on Ireland, Taoiseach says

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the UK government’s Rwanda scheme may have resulted in an increase in international protection applicants in the Republic.

Mr Martin made the comments after it emerged on Wednesday night that Ireland had a “severe shortage” of State accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

Speaking from Government Buildings on Thursday, Mr Martin said that of those at the reception centre for Ukrainians at Citywest in Dublin, 70 per cent are now international protection applicants.

“We will be analysing this, but something has happened in the last two to three months in terms of the surge within international protection applicants, something has clearly happened,” the Taoiseach said.

“Anecdotally or intuitively, one can see, and maybe sense that that policy announcement, which I thought was a wrong policy announcement by the UK, a shocking sort of initiative in my view, to be doing some agreement with Rwanda, clearly may have motivated people utilising the Common Travel Area to come into the Republic – yes, I think it is one of a number of factors.”

In April the UK home secretary Priti Patel signed what she branded a “world-first” agreement to send migrants deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally to Rwanda.

The first deportation flight – due to take off in June – was grounded amid legal challenges.

The Taoiseach made the comments as he and the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, announced a progress update on the Housing for All plan.

Mr O’Brien said “real progress” had been made, “despite significant headwinds”.

Housing for All plan progress report
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien (left) and Taoiseach Micheál Martin launch a progress report of the Housing for All plan at Government Buildings in Dublin. Photo: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA

“Commencements are up, permissions are up, completions are up, and thankfully people are now drawing down more mortgages than they have in over a decade. First-time buyers are at their highest level since 2007.”

Speaking after announcement of a €50 million Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund, which aims to bring vacant and underused buildings in towns and villages back into use, Mr O’Brien said of the Croí Cónaithe (Cities) Scheme: “It’s a targeted support that goes to homeowners by reducing the purchasing price of an apartment. It will directly ensure that over 5000 new apartments will be built for owner-occupiers.

“I’m very glad to say, as the Taoiseach alluded to, that there has been substantial interest from the sector in this scheme, and it has the potential to bring fresh life into our cities over the coming years.”

More in this section

Inflation hits 9.1% in largest cost-of-living squeeze since 1980s – CSO Inflation hits 9.1% in largest cost-of-living squeeze since 1980s – CSO
Family still do not know how son was allowed to leave mental health unit before suicide Family still do not know how son was allowed to leave mental health unit before suicide
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
housingmicheal martindarragh o’brienpoliticsukraineasylum seekersrefugeesireland
EU cuts Irish growth forecasts and revises up inflation outlook

EU cuts Irish growth forecasts and revises up inflation outlook

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more