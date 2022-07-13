Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 07:45

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Short-changing by energy providers, groundbreaking photos from outer space and a smuggling plot at Dublin Airport are on the front pages
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Short-changing by energy providers, groundbreaking photos from outer space and a smuggling plot at Dublin Airport are on the front pages this morning.

The Irish Times reports that the Government will seek to strengthen the law against hate crimes and hate speech with the intention of making it easier to secure convictions in the courts, while also featuring an image from a Nasa space telescope that shows the deepest and sharpest pictures of the universe so far.

Large numbers of householders claim they have been short-changed by their energy providers after they were paid less than they expected in the Government’s electricity credit, according to the Irish Independent.

The Irish Examiner reports that an internal audit investigation by the HSE has revealed the organs of a child on whom an autopsy was performed were held by a Dublin hospital for more than 20 years due to “ambiguity” regarding how they should be disposed of.

In stories headlined "Busted flush" and "More lines at the airport", The Irish Sun and Irish Daily Star say two workers at Dublin Airport have been arrested over a suspected smuggling plot after gardaí seized cocaine worth more than €1 million in the toilets there.

The Echo reports the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says its members in Cork are “overwhelmed” by overcrowding and calling for “immediate action from SSWH [South/South West Hospitals] Group and Government”.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports a loyalist band at the centre of a wheelie bin incident during celebrations for The Twelfth says it was subjected to an “unprovoked sectarian attack”.

In Britain, several Tory leadership contenders dropping out of the race leads Wednesday’s papers.

The Guardian and i report the field of candidates to replace Boris Johnson has been reduced to eight after Sajid Javid, Grant Shapps and Rehman Chishti dropped out of the race.

The Daily Express and Financial Times lead with loyalists to Mr Johnson putting their support behind foreign secretary Liz Truss.

The Daily Telegraph carries comments from Rishi Sunak, who says he will run the economy with “common-sense Thatcherism” if he becomes the next prime minister.

Mr Johnson’s outing has sparked a “backlash” from red wall voters, according to the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, Metro reports Britain’s emergency services are on “red alert” as the heat wave threatens to break the UK’s 38.7C record.

The Daily Mirror says the nation’s recycling is being “illegally dumped and burned in Turkey”.

The Sun leads with Boris Becker teaching sports science in jail.

And the Daily Star questions Gary Lineker’s salary at the BBC.

More in this section

Cork paramedic takes High Court action against HSE in a bid to be reinstated Cork paramedic takes High Court action against HSE in a bid to be reinstated
Two men in Carlow court over alleged fraud of deceased pensioner at post office Two men in Carlow court over alleged fraud of deceased pensioner at post office
Boy awarded €66,000 over hot chocolate spill on Aer Lingus flight Boy awarded €66,000 over hot chocolate spill on Aer Lingus flight
irish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesirelandbelfast telegraphfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphirish daily starirish papersthe echothe irish suni newspaper
Taoiseach says no landlords left in Ireland if PBP rent reduction bill passes

Taoiseach says no landlords left in Ireland if PBP rent reduction bill passes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more