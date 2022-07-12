What the regional papers say: Waterford mother given three-month sentence after neglecting dead baby found in bin

In this week's papers, a mother has been given a three-month sentence after her baby was found dead in a bin in Co Waterford, while a 66-year-old man is to be sentenced in Co Laois for sexually assaulting his daughter between the ages of four and eight years of age.

The Nationalist reports a surge in demand for St Clare's Hospitality Kitchen as the cost of living crises spirals. it reports that the numbers requiring the charity food kitchen service have doubled in recent weeks.

The Kildare Nationalist reports a Newbridge based counselling service has seven weeks to find the funds it needs to stay open. HOPE(D) (Helping Other People Escape Depression, who counsel up to 200 people a year for free announced that it will close its doors in August due to a lack of funding.

The Laois Nationalist reports that a man who sexually assaulted his daughter will be sentenced later this month. The Central Criminal Court heard on Monday that Marlene Prakash waived her right to anonymity after Patrick Shiels abused his daughter who was aged between four and eight at the time.

The Waterford News and Star reports that a mother has received a three-month prison sentence for neglecting her baby after the new-born was found dead in a caredoc bin. It also reports that a nursing home in Ferrybank came close to losing its registration as a Nursing Home due to "poor compliance".

On the front page of the Roscommon Herald, the funeral of 16-year-old Archie Naughton took place on Monday morning. His mother described the loss of her son to a rare disease as "deep and dark and utterly catastrophic". It also reports that two garda stations will be given a new lease of life under a redevelopment scheme.

The Western People report concerns about a new meat processing plant that has been given planning permission. Locals in the east Mayo village of Tooreen have expressed concerns over the odours which the plant may emit.

